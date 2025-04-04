EFL reviews staff retention strategy

[File Photo]

More than 300 people, mostly technical staff, have left Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) in the past three years.

EFL acknowledges that while many employees have left for better opportunities, the company is increasingly becoming a training ground for workers who later migrate.

Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua says recruitment has taken place, with most new hires being apprentices.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabalarua believes salary is not the main issue but notes that the company is exploring other strategies to improve employee retention.

“But that’s no excuse. We just have to keep. I think the important thing is what we need to put in place to retain our people. So we need to change the focus.”

Nabalurua adds that living abroad is not always as financially beneficial as it seems.

“We’ve had cases, or even the companies, one company that I run people coming back and re-employing back. Because they find by the time they finish everything that they have to pay for the amount of money that they save is very small.”

New Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson’s task will be to ensure the problem does not escalate.

He adds that with a focus on cultural changes and better retention efforts, EFL aims to keep its skilled workforce and continue contributing to Fiji’s development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.