Naisewa to give 100% leading team into semi-finals

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

The Fijian Drua Women are in familiar territory and are aware of what’s at stake in their Super W semifinal clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane tomorrow.

Some players who will run out this weekend were there from the start, and they’re expected to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, Karalaini Naisewa will line up again for something she’s familiar with.

“It’s not new, the girls have what it takes to win the game and they believe in me to lead this team so whatever happens in the field I will keep talking to the girls for this semi-final and being the captain, it means a lot for the coaches believing in me and I will give my 100% to lead this team at the semifinal.”

Naisewa will have the likes of veterans Bitila Tawake and Vika Matarugu to assist her while Olympic bronze medalist Rusila Nagasau is someone who they can rely on.

Our side has delivered at training and is ready to play the Reds at Ballymore.

The Reds host the Drua at 3:05pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

