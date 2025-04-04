New JPs appointed

[Source: Ministry of Justice/Facebook]

Fiji’s justice system has been strengthened with the swearing-in of 30 new Justices of the Peace at the High Court in Suva.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo officiated the ceremony and spoke about the critical role JPs play in ensuring access to justice.

These individuals completed their induction on March 19 and are now ready to serve their communities.

Their duties include signing search warrants, witnessing affidavits and safeguarding the rights of accused persons during police interviews.

Chief Justice Temo reminded them of the need for integrity, independence and accessibility.

He stressed that JPs must be available at all hours to assist law enforcement and uphold due process.

The Ministry of Justice acknowledged their contribution, noting that their work helps maintain the rule of law and ensures legal services remain within reach for all Fijians.

