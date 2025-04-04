FRA to engage external consultant

FRA Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi [Source: Fiji Roafs Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is taking decisive steps to enhance the management of major infrastructure projects by engaging external consultants to oversee key contracts.

FRA Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi highlighted that internal constraints have affected the Authority’s ability to efficiently manage large-scale projects.

He adds that they intend to opt for a dedicated supervision team to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

“That’s why we really have to engage an external consultant, not within our FRA, but externally to assist us in the managing of the project so that it can be managed efficiently and effectively according to the timeline and within the budget.”

He notes that previous attempts to manage major projects in-house led to operational inefficiencies, as staff had to juggle regular responsibilities alongside large-scale developments.

Ketenilagi says by outsourcing project supervision, the FRA aims to streamline execution, maintain close monitoring, and ensure infrastructure upgrades meet their intended goals.

