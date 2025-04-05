Fihaki embraces emotional homecoming

Crusaders utility back Chay Fihaki says playing in Fiji is always a deeply personal experience, but today’s clash against the Fijian Drua carries extra weight as he returns to his ancestral roots.

The 24-year-old, whose mother hails from Nakasaleka in Kadavu, is expecting a fierce battle in front of friends and family, with the Crusaders desperate to break their winless run in Fiji.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough game tomorrow. The last couple of years it’s been a tough game and we haven’t come away with a win. So we’re expecting all that tomorrow and definitely going to be excited for that — the crowd’s going to bring a lot of energy.”

For Fihaki, this weekend is more than just another Super Rugby fixture. With relatives expected to fill the stands at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium, the moment is personal.

While the Crusaders have struggled to adjust to the heat and flair of Fijian conditions in past visits, Fihaki says the team is better prepared this time.

Born and raised in Auckland, Fihaki progressed through the Crusaders Academy and has now become a key part of the former champions’ backline.

The Crusaders will take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 3.35pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for Round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

