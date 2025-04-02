Digital plan and financial crime review approved

[File Photo]

Fiji is stepping up efforts ahead of a key 2026 review on financial crime prevention.

Cabinet has endorsed preparations for the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering assessment with the National Anti-Money Laundering Council leading the charge.

Compliance is crucial to maintaining Fiji’s global financial standing.

In a separate move, Cabinet approved the National Digital Strategy, a blueprint to position Fiji as the Pacific’s digital powerhouse.

The plan focuses on expanding digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and ensuring secure, accessible technology.

A new governance structure will oversee its rollout and it aims to drive economic growth and solidify Fiji’s place in the digital economy.

