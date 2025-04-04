Rewa aims for points despite champions league exit

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa FC, having been knocked out of contention for the OFC Men’s Champions League semi-finals, is still hoping to finish strong.

Coach Rodeck Singh is setting his sights on securing at least three points in their final match.

The team, which reached the semi-finals last year, faced setbacks in the group stages this time around, losing 4-2 to AS Tiga Sports and 1-0 to AS Pirae.

Despite the disappointing results, Singh praised his team’s efforts, acknowledging the challenges they faced with player availability throughout the campaign.

“The boys filled in for them and they did their best, better performance than their first game, but again not the result we wanted.”

Rewa is not giving up and are determined to give their all in their third and final group match against Auckland City.

Singh adds that the team will regroup and fight hard to try and earn a positive result to take back home.

Rewa will play Auckland City tomorrow at 4pm.

