National digital strategy launched

Digital transformation is no longer optional but a necessity for the nation.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, during the official launch of the National Digital Strategy 2025-2030 today.

Kamikamica stated that the new strategy will guide the country toward a future of innovation, inclusion, and resilience in the digital space.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed the critical role digital technologies play in driving economic growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

He also outlined key pillars for Fiji’s digital future, including infrastructure and cyber resilience, skilled workforce development, digital inclusion, innovation-led economic growth, and smart governance.

Kamikamica emphasized the importance of strengthening digital infrastructure and cybersecurity to ensure safe and inclusive access to digital services, particularly for underserved communities.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce through education and training programs to equip Fijians with the digital skills required for future opportunities.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that collaboration with the private sector, development partners, and international organizations will be crucial in achieving the strategy’s goals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.