Clean water at last for Vusama and Navisabasaba

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The people of Vusama and Navisabasaba in Nadroga are finally connected to the main water system.

Village Chairman Asivurusi Naivalulevu says for generations, they have struggled to access clean water.

He says governments have come and gone, yet the situation only worsened until now.

Naivalulevu says with taps are running for the first time in the village it has been dream they have longed to see for several years.

“I’m very emotional today because I was raised here, and I have seen the struggle of my people. Until today, we stand here as witnesses to this development. We call it a blessing.”

Naivalulevu says villagers have faced numerous issues due to the lack of clean water and supply in the past, but today, those years of struggle are behind them.

“Looking back, when there was no water from the boreholes, it affected students and also those who work. So today, for us, it’s all about being thankful. The people of this village will not forget this day.”

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project, which costs over $3.4 million, was critical not only to connect them to the main water system but also to address other health concerns.

“The two villages were suffering from a lot of water borne sickness in the last two to three decades. There are some boreholes wells that are around here but have been contaminated not only from human activities but from farming as well.”

The Minister says the focus remains on ensuring more rural communities are connected to the main water system.

He adds that an assessment of all rural water needs is currently underway.

