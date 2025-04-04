Russian drone attack hits Kharkiv: 2 dead, 32 injured

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, hit dwellings and triggered fires late on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring 32, local officials said.

Regional Governor Oleg Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two children were among the injured in the city’s Novobavarskyi district.

He said several multi-story apartment blocks had been hit, with a blaze erupting on the roof of one building. Rescue teams were sifting through rubble in the search for survivors.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said human remains of a third person had been found under rubble.

Syniehubov also said one person was hurt in a drone strike on Ruski Tyshky, a village outside Kharkiv.

Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, has been subject to nearly nightly Russian drone attacks in the past week, including an hour-long barrage on Wednesday evening.

The city withstood the advance of Russian troops through Ukraine and their unsuccessful advance on Kyiv in the early weeks of the February 2022 invasion. As Russian forces pulled away from the capital and focused on Ukraine’s east, it became a frequent target of air attacks.

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, three people were injured in a mass drone attack, the regional governor said.

And in Zaporizhzhia region, further south, at least seven drones had attacked targets in the region, injuring one, the regional governor said.

