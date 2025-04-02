Drua Head coach Glen Jackson

There will be no room for mistakes this weekend when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Crusaders, as they look to make up for their 52-15 loss against the Western Force two weeks ago.

Head coach Glen Jackson says they will need to be in top form in every aspect of their game, and cannot afford mistakes this time around.

Coach Jackson assures fans that the boys know what needs to be done this weekend, but they still need their fan’s continued support when they face the Crusaders.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the side shouldn’t be dwelling on their previous loss, but look ahead to the next task in front of them and that’s what they have been doing over the past two weeks.

“The boys were extremely disappointed in what they did, we targeted that purely because the two last games in Perth had the same result, so we kind of debriefed how we can do things differently next time over there and you got to move on pretty quick. The last thing we want is for the boys to be down and out, we just need to focus on the Crusaders and see how important this game is for us.”

The Drua have been hard on themselves during their training sessions over the week, and are ready to get the job done this weekend.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3.35pm, and it will be aired Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.