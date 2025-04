[File Photo]

A 34-year-old man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with a case of alleged burglary.

The alleged incident took place at a Kava Bar in Suva last month.

It is alleged that the man stole a speaker and a charger.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.