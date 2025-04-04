Drua to watch their discipline

When the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua runs out against the Crusaders tomorrow, discipline will be a major area they will need to look out for.

Co-captain Frank Lomani says discipline has been one of their biggest mistakes in their past few matches, and they will need to be on their best form tomorrow in order to walk away with a win.

Currently at 10th place in the points table, Lomani says the boys do not need to be reminded of the importance of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

“Discipline is one key factor we will need to improve tomorrow; we know they can counter us on. Their attacking team has been really good, but we’ve worked well to counter that coming into this weekend, so it’s been really good.”

The two sides last met at Churchill Park in Lautoka in May last year, where the Drua emerged victorious with a 20-10 win.

Lomani says the boys are ready and excited to take on the Crusaders and is calling on their fans to come out in numbers.

The Drua will take on the visitors at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3.35pm tomorrow for round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, and it will air Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.