Vuya village bakery empowers youth

The Vuya Village Young Farmers Cooperative Bread Shop in Bua is proving to be a success.

It has not only provided employment opportunities for youth in the village but has also helped villagers save on travel costs.

Cooperative Chair Elia Matairavuniwaqa says the bakery was established as part of a five-year development plan aimed at empowering young people by offering them stable employment, skills development, and a steady source of income.

Matairavuniwaqa says the bakery has become a lifeline for local youth.

“People used to travel from here to Nabouwalu and it takes about an hour to travel. We just managed to create the bakery this year. And it will be, through the design of this bakery, we managed to get a lot of benefits in terms of money, the employment for our youths that was one of the easiest thing about designing this bakery.”

He adds this has allowed youth to gain valuable skills in both the food industry and small business operations.

Nabouwalu Shop Owner Ilisabeta Gasau highlights the benefit of such an initiative.

She adds the cooperative is also working on plans to establish a canteen and purchase products from young farmers to sell them in local markets.

