120 athletes for Pacific Oceania Junior Championships

The 34th Pacific Oceania Junior Championships officially began today at the Lautoka Regional Tennis Courts, with the Minister of Sport Jese Saukuru officiating the opening ceremony.

The event was also attended by Fiji Sports Council CEO Gilbert Vakalalabure and board chairman Peni Sokia.

The Pacific Oceania Junior Championships is the largest regional junior tournament, providing a significant platform for talented young tennis players from across the region to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

Organized by the Oceania Tennis Federation and supported by the International Tennis Federation, the 10-day event features 15 teams from Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, the Solomon Islands,

Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, New Caledonia, and Tahiti.

Top performers in the tournament may receive invitations to ITF events worldwide, leading to opportunities for further competition, potential scholarships, or professional training.

The journey to this tournament began in January with regional qualifiers held in Samoa (east), Fiji (west), and Guam (north).

The tournament starts today and will conclude on April 11th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.