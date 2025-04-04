Senior veterans eye strong finish, big goals ahead

[File Photo]

A few Kaiviti Silktails players are already looking ahead to the future, as this season’s Jersey Flegg Cup competition could be the final one for some of them.

With the competition limited to Under-21 players, some team members are reaching the age limit and will soon have to move on.

Silktails lock Meli Wara says that while they have mapped out their future plans in their sporting careers, their primary focus remains on achieving what they fell short of in last season’s Jersey Flegg Cup.

“I’d like to compete in the next competition, but I need to work my way up from here. In order to get there, I need to lay the groundwork to reach that level. My goal is to play in the NRL, especially in the NSW Cup.”

When asked if he is heading in the right direction, Wara admits he isn’t quite there yet but remains determined to achieve his goals.

He says he has been putting in the work to understand the ins and outs of what is required to catch the selectors’ eyes.

Meanwhile, the Silktails have moved to 8th position after two losses and two back-to-back wins at home.

They face the Warriors at 12pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

