Fiji and Spain chase Pumas in Singapore

There’s still a lot to play for at the Singapore 7s for our Fiji Airways Men’s team this weekend.

Argentina’s 12-point lead over second-placed Fiji with Spain a further two points back, appears insurmountable with a second successive league crown tantalisingly in grasp.

It’s not that Argentina will be holding anything back in Singapore, they seem to be on a mission to be in prime form for the Grand Final; a title that painfully eluded them last season.

However, with a bit of help, Fiji or Spain could steal the league trophy from the South Americans.

That would require a win for either chaser and Argentina to finish eighth or lower in Singapore.

The Singapore 7s format even makes things interesting with the pool winners going straight to the semifinals.

The Fiji 7s takes on USA in their first match at 9:08pm tomorrow followed by New Zealand at 12:22am on Sunday.

The Fijiana 7s meet Ireland at 2pm tomorrow then France at 9:33pm.

