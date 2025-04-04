Bower excited to play at home

Crusaders prop George Bower

Crusaders prop George Bower never imagined playing professional rugby, let alone in front of his family in Fiji.

As he prepares to take on the Fijian Drua tomorrow, the occasion holds special meaning, with relatives from Vagadaci in Ovalau and Nadera set to watch him in action.

Returning home to play in front of loved ones is an emotional experience, one that Bower deeply cherishes.

Article continues after advertisement

“Growing up, I never thought I’d play professional rugby, especially in front of them here in Fiji. So it’s always special coming back and seeing them.”

For him, this game is more than just another match—it’s a homecoming.

His extended family, including young cousins, grandparents, and countless aunts and uncles, are all making the trip to be part of the moment.

“It’s always special coming back to Fiji. A lot of family are travelling from Levuka and Vagadaci to come and watch the game. All my family here in Nadera as well—they’re coming too.”

With the support of his loved ones in the stands, Bower hopes to deliver a strong performance, embracing both his roots and the challenge of facing a tough Drua side on home soil.

The Crusaders will take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 3.35pm tomorrow in Round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.