Lautoka Rugby revives franchise competition

The Lautoka Rugby Union has revived its Franchise competition to ensure players remain active and prepared for the upcoming Skipper Cup season, which has been rescheduled to August.

Lautoka Rugby Union Secretary Setariki Rakoto highlighted the importance of the competition, explaining that it provides much-needed game time for an extended squad that would have otherwise faced a long break.

“This initiative has been put in place by the Lautoka Rugby Union executives to sustain our players and competitions. Since the Skipper Cup was deferred, we needed to give our extended squad the opportunity to play.”

The competition also serves as a selection platform for both the men’s Skipper Cup team and the women’s Marama Championship squad.

Rakoto confirmed that after seven weeks of competition, a core squad would be identified to begin preparations for the next three months leading up to the Skipper Cup.

To address concerns about scheduling conflicts, Rakoto assured that the Franchise competition was designed to fill the gap and would not negatively impact Lautoka Rugby’s Skipper Cup campaign.

The Franchise competition, which was previously held in 2008 and 2009, has now been revived in 2025.

It consists of six teams: Vuda Giants, City Steelers, Vanua Crushers, Duavata Force, Sukanacagi Chiefs, and City Highlanders.

Each team is made up of five clubs and is guided by Level 2 coaches, with the long-term goal of developing more Level 3 coaches.

With around 170 to 180 players selected from last season now competing in the Franchise tournament, Lautoka Rugby Union aims to finalize a core squad of 45 to 50 players at the end of the competition.

