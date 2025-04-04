Cunningham excited for upcoming Wallaroos Test

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Ioan Cunningham will use the time leading up to their historic Test against the Wallaroos to get to know his team ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which will be held later this year.

The former Wales Women’s coach says he can’t wait to meet his team and get to know them, especially as they prepare for a big year in the sport.

While he has yet to finalize his 32-member squad, a draft schedule has already been set, and he looks forward to their first camp later this month.

“Well, the first thing is that we get clarity on the way we want to play, Obviously, we will have a short period to prepare for the game, and obviously, I’m very new – the players will start to learn how I coach and what I want from my team.”

Cunningham adds that part of the reason he was interested in the role was the passion and talent for the sport that the country as a whole possesses.

He looks forward to working alongside some great talent and nurturing them in the weeks to come.

Fijiana will host the Wallaroos on the 3rd of next month, with venue details yet to be confirmed.

