Silktails going for a three in a row

[File Photo]

The Kaiviti Silktails have identified a few weaknesses ahead of another home game today, areas they have worked on earlier this week with the hope of maintaining their position on the ladder.

The team currently sits in 8th place after two wins and two losses and is aiming for a third victory when they face the Warriors in Lautoka.

Silktails halfback Senivalati Vunibola hopes to bag a three in a row win and believes they will be able to achieve this today.

“I acknowledge our mistakes on the field last week, there were loose carry balls, we did a few tackles that weren’t so good but tomorrow we will need to really make these things better because we want to show the Warriors.”

He acknowledges the great camaraderie within the squad that has helped to two wins so far.

The side are targeting a quarterfinal spot and maintaining their 8th-place position will secure their qualification.

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails face the Warriors at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.



