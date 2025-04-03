India to host West Indies, South Africa in 2025 home season

[Source: Reuters]

India will kick off their 2025 home season with a two-match test series against the West Indies in October before taking on South Africa across all three formats of the game, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad will host the first test against the Caribbean side starting October 2, while Kolkata will be the venue for the second match from October 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

New Delhi and Guwahati will be the stage for two tests against South Africa starting from November 14. The teams will also face off in one-day internationals in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam before a five-match Twenty20 series.

The fifth and final game in the shortest format will be in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in December, after games in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala and Lucknow.

