CEDAW session to amplify Pacific voices

Two out of three pacific women experience physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

Pacific Community’s Principal Strategic Lead for Women and Girls, Mereseini Rakuita says this is double the global average.

Rakuita, reiterated that these figures highlight the need for action.

“Gender-based violence is also alarmingly high, with two out of three Pacific women experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. That’s double the global average. ”

Speaking ahead of next week’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) session in Suva, Rakuita highlighted that the event marks a significant shift in how these issues are addressed at the international level.

She emphasised that Pacific nations often struggle to engage with inter-national treaty bodies due to geographical isolation, resource constraints, and low reporting rates.

As a result, critical discussions on women’s rights frequently take place without direct Pacific input.

“This is what we hope to bring next week, bringing in the CEDAW committee to our region to see for themselves what our lived realities are, the lived realities of Pacific women and girls. This session will ensure that Pacific women’s voices are heard, that their lived realities are acknowledged,”

Rakuita stressed that with regional members actively participating in these discussions, CEDAW recommendations can be better aligned with Pacific frameworks and priorities.

She expressed hope that next week’s session will lead to sustained collective action, strengthen commitments to gender equality, enhance the implementation of CEDAW obligations, and push for stronger policies that protect and uplift Pacific women and girls.

