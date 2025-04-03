Cavuru out

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s are going to play in Singapore this weekend without their star playmaker Lavena Cavuru.

Cavuru has been ruled out due to an injury sustained in Hong Kong last week where she played well and reallyu stood out.

The Olympic bronze medalist is one of the core players in the squad and her experience will be missed in Singapore.

Article continues after advertisement

There’ll be no replacement for Cavuru as coach Richard Walker will have to work with the 12 players he has at his disposal.

Our men’s team has also been hit with an injury to captain Jerry Matana.

Tira Welagi has joined the squad after leaving our shores last night.

With Matana out, veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been named captain while Ilisapeci Delaiwau is going to lead the Fijiana 7s.

The Fiji 7s takes on USA in their first match at 9:08pm on Saturday followed by New Zealand at 12:22am on Sunday.

The Fijiana 7s meet Ireland at 2pm on Saturday then France at 9:33pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.