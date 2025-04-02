Questionable penalty, says Rewa coach

[Source: OFC / Facebook ]

Rewa FC coach Rodeck Singh felt the match against AS Pirae where his team lost 1-0 was decided by a “questionable penalty.”

Singh, still visibly emotional after their second OFC Men’s Champions’ League Group A match said that it wasn’t the result that the team wanted.

“The boys put in a good fight, a last minute penalty gave it away, again, a questionable penalty.”

“We had so many opportunities to score, but we couldn’t finish. AS Pirae had one chance, and they took it.”

Despite the tough loss, Singh said the team will pick themselves up and get ready for their final game against Auckland City.

Their goal is to get some points before they head home.

Rewa will face Auckland City on Saturday at 4pm.

