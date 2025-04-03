Secondary school Futsal to expand in North and West

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association will extend its Secondary School Futsal competitions to the Northern Division’s Labasa Academy and the Western Division’s Ba Academy.

Currently, the school futsal competitions are held only for schools in the Southern Division.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf says the association is planning to start competitions soon for Under-16 and Under-18 girls and boys.

Article continues after advertisement

He says school futsal is gaining momentum as a lot of people are coming to watch the secondary school rivalry.

The competition is quite strong, as many of these school students also play in the McDonald’s League, and some schools include players from the national Fiji Under-15 squad that competed in the OFC Youth Development Championship.

The Secondary School Futsal matches are currently held every Saturday at the Fiji FA Vatuwaqa Academy grounds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.