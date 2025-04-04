FCCC conducts generator inspections

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission stated that it is prioritizing consumer safety and market fairness through targeted inspections.

Officers are currently verifying generator wattage, licenses, and authorized usage in Labasa to ensure compliance with the Electricity Act 2017 and safeguard public safety.

In addition to overseeing the energy sector, the FCCC is conducting inspections of pharmacies to regulate essential medicine prices, monitor quality standards and raise consumer awareness.

The Commission also engaged with the community at the Ba Job Fair, Market Day and the Launch of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

They provided information on consumer rights, rental awareness and the FCCC Act 2010.

The FCCC added that it remains committed to promoting a transparent and equitable marketplace for all Fijians.

