UN pledges continued support for TRC

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener to discuss the UN’s continued support for Fiji’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The main focus of the meeting was on the UN’s role in providing technical expertise to help ensure the TRC process is inclusive, credible and effective.

Wagener, who was joined by the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran and Senior Peace Development Advisor Agus Wandi also discussed how the UN Peacebuilding Fund could help support Fiji’s peacebuilding efforts with the TRC.

Rabuka acknowledged the long-standing support from the UN, highlighting their work in areas like climate action, economic development, and social protection.

He states that this continued partnership is vital for Fiji’s development.

Wagener thanked Rabuka for the opportunity to discuss future cooperation and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s national priorities including the TRC and other key initiatives.

