Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1

[Source: Reuters]

Sandro Tonali scored a sensational winner and Alexander Isak took his season’s Premier League goal tally to 20 as Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-1 on Wednesday to boost their bid for a Champions League place.

Tonali struck in the 74th with a goal destined for endless replays, the shot fired in from a tight angle near the right-hand touchline and leaving Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken no chance.

“Honestly, it was 70% cross and 30% shot,” said the Italian midfielder. “It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me. Also a little bit of luck.”

Isak reached his milestone for the second season in a row by prodding home Jacob Murphy’s cross from close range in first-half stoppage time at St James’ Park after reported Newcastle transfer target Bryan Mbeumo slipped up.

Swedish striker Isak had earlier squandered a golden opportunity by crossing to Harvey Barnes, whose header was ruled offside, instead of shooting directly in a rare moment of indecision.

Mbeumo equalised from the penalty spot in the 66th minute by calmly sending Nick Pope the wrong way for his 15th goal of the campaign after the goalkeeper had brought down Yoane Wissa.

Brentford pressed to the end after Tonali’s goal and came close in stoppage time, with a late penalty claim and VAR check after Mikkel Damsgaard went down with eight extra minutes already on the clock, in a nervy finish for the home crowd.

Damsgaard had also miscued and fired over the bar five minutes earlier.

Newcastle, playing for the first time since they ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a landmark League Cup triumph at Wembley, are now fifth on 50 points — one behind champions Manchester City and with a game in hand.

Brentford are 11th on 41.

“This win is nice for the Champions League for us, we have a good week and it is perfect for this week,” said Tonali, speaking to Premier League Productions.

“Now we play only for the first five teams, for the Champions League.”

Mbeumo, who has scored all 10 of his 10 penalties, said Brentford had deserved more with Ethan Pinnock also hitting the post with a header in the second half.

“It was a good performance but at the end it was not enough. I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take,” said the Cameroon international.

