More “game time” for athletes

[File Photo]

One of the main purposes of having additional qualifying meets for the Fiji Finals is to provide athletes with enough game time ahead of the biggest secondary school competition in Fiji.

According to Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati, athletes around the country do not have enough competitions to fully prepare them for the Fiji Finals.

Unlike other sports like rugby and football, athletes only have one big competition, which are the different zones, before the nationals.

Article continues after advertisement

But before these zone competitions, individual secondary school inter-house competitions are the only platform for preparation before athletes compete at the zone looking to qualify for the Fiji Finals.

“In other sports you get to have more experience, in athletics, you don’t have much of that. And that is why FSSAA came up with the idea of giving second chance to every athlete that has not qualified.”

There will be two qualifying competitions before the Fiji finals, the Western Division Games which will be held next weekend in Lautoka and the Central Games in Suva during the Eastern weekend.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 24th to the 26th of this month.

You can catch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.