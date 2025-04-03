Fijiana to gather at camp later this month

[File Photo]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Ioan Cunningham says his first priority is a camp in Sigatoka during the first week when he gathers his team later this month.

The former Wales Women’s coach looks forward to an exciting preparation phase for the historic Wallaroos clash next month, followed by a buildup to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August.

He is also casting a wide net to identify eligible players for the squad.

“We want to see as much of the talent that’s available for Fijiana and then obviously we will narrow that selection down as we get closer to our preparation towards the World Cup but the exciting part is we can opt in to see a lot of talent and a lot of players before we select our final 32.”

Cunningham confirms that, at the moment, it’s too early to determine who will make the team.

He is currently following the Super W competition and is also on the lookout for eligible talented players to make the squad.

Fijiana will host the Wallaroos on the 3rd of next month with venue details yet to be confirmed.

