Training intensifies for Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women face a crucial Super W semi-final showdown against the Queensland Reds this Sunday, with a sharpened focus on overcoming past weaknesses.

Former Fijian Drua Women’s captain Bitila Tawake says the team is placing a major emphasis on set pieces, lineouts, and breakdowns in their preparations.

Tawake acknowledged that these areas have been a weakness in recent games and are receiving focused attention during training.

Article continues after advertisement

“The atmosphere in camp is competitive this week as it’s semis week and we want to continue next week, so the intensity in training is high and the hype is high.”

Tawake adds that the players are working hard and are not underestimating the Reds.

The intensity and excitement in training are high as the team aims to maintain their momentum.

The Queensland Reds Women will host the Fijian Drua Women at 3:05 pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

The second semifinal will see the NSW Waratahs Women take on Western Force at 5:05 pm.

Fans can watch live coverage of these matches on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.