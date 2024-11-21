Rugby a way out for Nakacia

Vika Nakacia

Matacawalevu villager Vika Nakacia from Yasawa is pursuing a career in rugby to fund her higher education.

The 26-year-old Yasawa girl is expected to make the cut for the Fijiana 7s team, which will compete in the upcoming Dubai tournament later this month.

Since graduating from high school, Nakacia has been exploring ways to finance her tertiary studies, and she sees rugby as a pathway to achieving that goal.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition to the hard work and sacrifices required, Nakacia attributes her determination and strong personal beliefs, which continue to motivate her in her rugby journey.

“Everything happens according to God’s will, if it’s God’s will for you to play rugby, then so be it. I’m planning to further my studies once I finish playing rugby.”

The former Ba Provincial Freebird Institute student and members of the Fijiana side presented their i-tautau to the Minister of Youth Sports Jese Saukuru at the FMF Gymnasium yesterday.

The Dubai 7s will be held next weekend where the Fijiana is pooled with Australia, China and Ireland.