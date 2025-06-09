Rowati part of High Performance Academy at WRWC

Vodafone Fijiana’s assistant coach Tavaita Rowati

Vodafone Fijiana’s assistant coach Tavaita Rowati says her coaching has taken on a new dimension after completing the Gallagher High Performance Academy, an experience she describes as both life-enhancing and career-defining.

Rowati was part of World Rugby’s GHPA WXV programmes, which bring together some of the most promising female coaches from across the globe.

Having already benefitted from previous editions, she is eager to continue her growth through the programme in the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

A strong focus of the GHPA is self-analysis, something Tavaita believes is already transforming the way she coaches and connects with others.

“On the programme, we are given different tasks to complete. One of them is a 360-degree reflection form, which we fill out ourselves to identify work-ons that we need to do as a person, and the strengths that we have to build on,” Tavaita told World Rugby.”

She says they were tasked to give the reflection forms to different coaches that they have worked with – coaches with Fiji and grassroots coaches – to get their feedback to find out what their perception of her was.

“Getting that feedback from those who have helped me as a coach, and those around me on my journey – players, coaches, supporters, my family – on my leadership qualities was very valuable.”

Rowati adds she has learnt a lot from their feedback and how she perceives herself, and it’s really important in terms of helping her move forward in her coaching career.

She added that the programme has sharpened her ability to connect with players and fellow coaches, allowing her to bring more clarity, confidence, and courage into her leadership.

Meanwhile, Fijiana meets Canada in their first pool game this Sunday at 4.30 am at York Community Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.