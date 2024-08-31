Rowati making strides

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union]

With three ANZ Marama Championship titles under her belt, Suva women’s head coach Tavaita Rowati is currently working towards her goal of becoming an accredited 15s coach as part of the World Rugby Coaching Internship Program

The former national 7s and 15s rep is currently a Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Fiji Rugby Union, working under the High-Performance Unit program.

Rowati, who holds a Level Three coaching certification, stands as one of only two women in Fiji to have completed their coaching assessments at this elite level.

Article continues after advertisement

Rowati says she’s been working hard in making her way towards her goal, but has been enjoying the experiences.

She has been using her knowledge from the internship program to coach Suva.

“Been here has been enlightening and being able to use what I’ve learned during the internship program and applying it here with the players and the management.”

Rowati says while pursuing her coach accreditation hasn’t been easy, her love for the sport drives her to go beyond and strive through her challenges.