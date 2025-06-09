RKS shows no mercy in win over SGS

[file photo]

Ratu Kadavulevu School showed no mercy this evening after thumping Suva Grammar School 48-28 in the under-18 Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-final.

RKS came out firing in the first half racing to a dominant 29-7 lead over SGS before halftime.

The Lions managed to pull one back just before the break, sneaking in a late try to narrow the gap to 29-14 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

SGS got off to a rocky start in the second half, dropping the ball just outside their 22. RKS pounced on the opportunity, executing a flawless set-piece to score another try and extend their lead to 34-14.

Set-pieces proved to be RKS’s weapon of choice throughout the match, combined with quick and clean ball delivery from the breakdown.

This led to yet another try, stretching their advantage to 41-14.

On the defensive end, RKS remained resolute.

Despite sustained pressure from SGS, who camped inside RKS territory for more than 20 minutes, the Delainakaikai boys held firm and denied any breakthrough.

SGS’s frustrations boiled over when one of their flankers was shown a yellow card for punching during a ruck, reducing them to 14 men. RKS also went down to 14 shortly after due to foul play.

Seizing the moment, SGS took a quick tap just past the halfway line and managed a brilliant run to score, cutting the deficit to 41-21.

With renewed energy, SGS continued to press and were rewarded with another try after a strong drive deep into RKS territory, closing the gap further to 41-28.

But RKS had the final say. Right off the restart, they launched one last attack with flair and precision, sealing the match with a try after the final hooter to make it 48-28.

They will now face Nasinu Secondary School in the final next weekend, and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.