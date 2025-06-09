Rugby

RKS shuts Cuvu out

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

August 9, 2025 2:44 pm

Ratu Kadavulevu School will feature in next week’s Vodafone Deans under 18 semifinals after missing out last year following their 34-7 win over Cuvu College in the quarterfinal at Church Park in Lautoka.

Despite copping three yellow cards in the match, RKS turned up and completely shut Cuvu out with big defensive plays.

There was no confusion about the result today compared to their quarterfinal match at the HFC Stadium last year, with RKS completely dominating this afternoon.

Number eight Tevita Rokosuka got the ball rolling for Lodoni when he sold a dummy and ran through to score between the post.

Flyhalf and national under-20 rep Lemeki Ravukivuki extended their lead when he crashed over the tryline following a quick tap by RKS on the Cuvu five-meter line.

With another two penalties from Epeli Vocea saw RKS leading 20-nil at the break.

Prop Esira Livicala scored one of the best tries of the quarterfinalists when ran to a pop pass from a set piece play before sprinting away to score a converted try.

Captain Ravukivuki sliced through the Cuvu defense with five minutes left to play after some well-structured play by RKS.

Cuvu just couldn’t function and failed to convert their opportunities to points when they had the chance.

Josua Tuwai managed to score a consolation try for Cuvu in the 68th minute after charging down a kick.

