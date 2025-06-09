RKS outclasses Ba Pro in Deans Trophy U17 semis

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s under-17 side put out a commanding performance this afternoon after beating Ba Provincal Freebirs Institute 22-8 in their semi-final at Burkhurst Park in Suva.

They will now go up against Lelean Memorial School in their final next weekend.

Ba Pro took the lead after converting a penalty kick two minutes into the match.

RKS wasted no time and quickly crossed over for a try of their own to get a 5-3 lead.

Both sides were reduced to 14 players after being yellow carded after players got into a small squabble.

The boys from Saru in Lautoka slowly worked their way into RKS territory and were able to score for a 8-5 lead.

RKS responded and showed why they’re one of the best teams in the competition after making their way into Ba Pro territory shortly after kick-off, scoring right under the post to take a 12-8 lead before heading to the break.

RKS extended their lead with a penalty kick early in the second spell for a 15-8 lead.

Things started to look dim for Ba Pro, as RKS went on to score another try, thanks to their powerful forward-s string of pick-and-drive for a 22-8 lead.

The boys from Delainakaikai managed to hold their lead until the final hooter, booking a spot in the final next weekend.

