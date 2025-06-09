RKS captain fulfills childhood dream

Ratu Kadavulevu School skipper Lemeki Ravukivuki has lived out a childhood dream, leading his school to a Vodafone Deans victory.

This weekend, his dream came true as he captained the “Dream Team” to a dominant 53-15 victory in the Under-18 final against Nasinu Secondary School.

When RKS last won the title in 2018, Ravukivuki was just a student at Suva Methodist Primary School, but he had already set his sights on one day representing the esteemed rugby school.

“I was in primary school and I was watching the Deans game on TV. My dream was to one-day play for RKS. That dream had come true and we also won. We are thankful to god for the win, we work in unity and protect and love one another.”

RKS coach Isaia Naqicatabua celebrated his team’s historic Deans victory, calling it a long-awaited achievement for the school’s rugby legacy.

He says the seven-year wait for a title felt like ten, and he commended the boys for playing a spectacular brand of rugby that Fijians are known for.

Naqicatabua adds the team was motivated to prove that RKS remains a rugby powerhouse.

He says they wanted to change the perception that the “Dream Team” always falls short in crucial moments, and instead, be remembered as the team that created history.

