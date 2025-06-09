RKS and SGS last match on Saturday

The last match for this weekend’s Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals will be the Ratu Kadavulevu School and Suva Grammar School under 18 clash.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union executive Biu Colati says the match will kick off at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Colati says they can’t have the last game starting after 5pm because of a number of issues raised by the games committee.

“We can’t go any further back because remember our games committee too is made of the Police and LTA so they are telling us and advising us on what to do and we all agreed that’s the best time to start our main game.”

The first match at the Stadium between Queen Victoria School under 14 and Lelean Memorial School starts at 9am while Buckhurst Park starts its day with the other U14 match between Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School.

Two games will be played at Bidesi Park with Ratu Kadavulevu School U15 and Suva Grammar at 10am followed by the U19 clash between Nasinu Secondary School and QVS at 11:30am.

All games at Buckhurst Park and the Stadium will air live on FBC Sports and FBC 2 channels.

Overseas viewers can watch the action for $59FJD.

