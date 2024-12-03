Reece granted discharge without conviction

[Source: NZ Herald]

All Blacks winger, Sevu Reece, is the New Zealand sports star who admitted a charge of wilful damage following an incident at a Christchurch party.

The name suppression order lapsed today after the hearing.

Reece was granted a discharge without conviction this morning when he appeared for sentencing before Judge Katie Elkin.

The NZ Herald reports the 27-year-old has been undertaking treatment for alcohol issues and has not had a drink since the day of his arrest last year.

This is the second time Reece has avoided conviction because in 2018 he was granted a discharge after admitting a charge of common assault on his then-partner.

Reece initially faced two charges, taking a car “dishonestly and without claim” but not in circumstances amounting to theft; and intentionally damaging the car owner’s garage door.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and elected a trial by judge alone.

However, police reduced the charge to a single count of wilful damage which Reece admitted.

According to the police summary of facts, the offense was committed on November 15, 2023, in Christchurch at a suburban address.