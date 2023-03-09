Reece, Bower and Fihaki start for Crusaders

From left: Reece, Bower and Fihaki.

The three players with links to Fiji in the Crusaders squad will all start against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday.

All Blacks prop George Bower, Sevu Reece and Chay Fihaki have been named by coach Scott Robertson.

Fihaki who is the nephew of former Flying Fijians captain Sale Sorovaki will start at fullback.

All Blacks stars like Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock and David Havili are also in the starting 15.

It’ll be a special moment for captain Barrett who plays his 100th game in Fiji.

Three players will make their Crusaders debut off the bench including props Ioane Moananu and Kershawl Sykes-Martin along with outside back Taha Kemara.

You can watch the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the two sides on FBC Sports HD channel at 3:35pm.