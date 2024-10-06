Rauluni expresses disappointment

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Following their loss 45-17 against Manusina Samoa in the WXV3, Fijiana XV head coach Mosese Rauluni is acknowledging that his team was outplayed in every aspect of their game.

Despite the team’s solid preparation in the weeks leading up to the match, Rauluni says they struggled to execute their game plan on the field.

He says his side could not match Samoa’s physicality, which was something his side lacked greatly.

Rauluni expressed his disappointment with the girl’s performance, admitting he did not expect such a significant defeat.

“We lost every physical battle on that field today, Samoa wanted it a lot more than us it was just so disappointing. The efforts from some of the girls just wasn’t there. We trained well all week but we just couldn’t take it to the field.”

Rauluni adds that the lack of effort was something he had noticed among a handful of players, and notes this is something his side needs to work on.

The Fijiana XV side now faces Spain in their next WVX3 match on October 13.