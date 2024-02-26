Ratuva banks on young Stallions outfit

[File Photo]

Nadroga had a shaky start to their 2024 Skipper Cup season, following its 36-14 bonus point win over Macuata in Labasa yesterday.

Stallions coach and former Flying Fijians flanker Aca Ratuva says this was to be expected, having fielded a fairly new-look side.

Ratuva adds the set pieces also need to be improved as they were exposed on many occasions by a determined Macuata team.

“We have a lot to improve on and there is a lot of work on going into the second game against Namosi, especially in our set pieces, ruck areas including our scrum. So we have a lot to work on next week.”

Ratuva adds that Nadroga has lost most of its key players this season, as most of them are police officers who are not allowed to feature in local tournaments, under a recent directive by Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

In round two games this weekend, Nadroga will host Namosi at Lawaqa Park, Suva will take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Naitasiri battles Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi faces Macuata at Subrail Park and Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel Park.