Ratuniyarawa may not be part of RWC

Api Ratuniyarawa [Source: Rugby Pass]

French Top 14 club Bayonne has announced this morning that Fiji Water Flying Fijians member Api Ratuniyarawa will be a World Cup cover for them.

However, Ratuniyarawa is part of our squad preparing for the World Cup in France.

If Ratuniyarawa joins Bayonne then he will not be part of the Flying Fijians World Cup side.

Bayonne says they’re happy to welcome Ratuniyarawa as world cup joker.

The Nadroga man has more than 120 Premiership games and 40 plus caps for Fiji.

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is expected to comment on the issue after the team naming for the Punjas Series against Tonga today.