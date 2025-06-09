Ratu Navula College Under 19 through to Semifinals

Ratu Navula College has booked their place in the Vodafone Deans Under-19 semifinals after a hard-fought 30–24 victory over Ratu Simione Matanitobua College in a thrilling quarterfinal at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The Nadi-based side set the tone early, dominating territory and controlling possession to lead 16–7 at halftime.

The match was played at a high heat, with both teams exchanging strong runs and big tackles that kept the crowd on edge.

The intensity lifted even further in the second half, with Ratu Navula reduced to 14 players on separate occasions due to foul play.

Despite this disadvantage, the home side refused to lose focus, showing resilience and determination to extend their lead on the scoreboard.

Ratu Simione Matanitobua College took advantage of Ratu Navula being down to 14 players, adding points to the scoreboard and crossing for the final try of the match.

However, their late push fell just short, as Ratu Navula held firm to seal the 30–24 win and secure their spot in the semifinals.

