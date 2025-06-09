Radradra ruled out of PNC, Nasova called in

Joji Nasova and Semi Radradra

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup with star backline utility Semi Radradra ruled out through injury.

Radradra sustained the setback during club training, sidelining him for the entire tournament which runs from August 22 to September 20 and culminates in the Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

His absence removes one of Fiji’s most experienced and explosive playmakers from the campaign, but Head Coach Mick Byrne insists the squad has the depth to step up.

“Semi is a world-class player, and his presence will be missed. However, we’ve selected this PNC squad based on performance, and I believe these young men will rise to the occasion when the pressure is on.”

To cover the gap, Byrne has drafted in rising talent Joji Nasova, who joins the Flying Fijians for his first tour.

The call-up offers the youngster a chance to stake his claim in an already competitive backline.

Byrne said the team was excited to see what Nasova can bring to the international stage.

“The FIJI Water Flying Fijians welcomes Nasova into the squad and he is excited to see him shine on the global stage – this time in the 15s code.”

Fiji opens their PNC campaign against Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on August 30 before traveling to Rotorua, New Zealand, to face Samoa on September 6.

Both matches kick off at 3pm Fiji Time.

The Flying Fijians will be targeting strong pool performances to build momentum into the knockout rounds, as they aim to reclaim regional supremacy and carry confidence into the international season.

