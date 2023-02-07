Radradra may return to France

Semi Radradra [Source: Sky Sports]

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra may return to the French Top 14 next season.

The Taveuni man is expected to leave the Bristol Bears for French Top 14 side Lyon.

If the deal comes through then Radradra will join Josua Tuisova at Lyon.

Radradra is out of contract at the Bears at the end of the current season and has been linked for some time with a switch back to France.

The 30-year-old played for Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 in 2019 before joining the Bears.

Meanwhile, there’ll still be some Fijian influence at Bristol with the latest signining of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Winger Siva Naulago is another Fijian with Bristol Bears.