QVS U14 to carry school’s Deans hopes

Queen Victoria School’s Under-14 side will be aiming to do more than simply make an appearance in the Vodafone Deans Trophy final.

With the school’s senior teams having bowed out of the competition, the U14 side now carries the hopes of the QVS rugby community as it prepares for a final showdown against Ratu Navula High School in Suva on Saturday.

Coach Moape Vosawale says the team’s spirit has been lifted by the unwavering support from the school community, with students, parents, old scholars and supporters turning out in numbers to cheer them on.

He says that support has given the young players even more motivation to carry the QVS name all the way to the final.

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“It is a very important week for us. We will go back and watch our semifinal match, look at our weaknesses and work on those areas before the final. We know Ratu Navula will have something up their sleeves, so we have to be ready. No doubt, it will be a final to watch.”

Vosawale also credited the old scholars from different generations, parents and the many people working behind the scenes for their contribution to the team’s journey.

Now, with one game standing between them and Deans glory, Vosawale says the young QVS players will need their supporters behind them once again.

The Deans final will be held in Suva.

More details on the broadcast will be available soon.