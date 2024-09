QVS Dominates Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 Rugby Team

Deans champions Queen Victoria School leads the charge in the Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 rugby team selection, with 16 players named in the extended squad to face the Australian Schoolboys in two test matches.

QVS contributes a significant portion of the squad across both forwards and backs, showcasing the school’s continued dominance in producing top rugby talent.

Among the QVS players selected are standout captain Anare Tabakaucoro and Deans final player of the match Maleli Naivasi.

The squad also features players from other notable rugby schools, including Ratu Navula College, Natabua High School, and Marist Brothers High School.

FIJI SCHOOLBOYS UNDER-18 EXTENDED SQUAD:

Forwards:

1. Jone Buadromo – Queen Victoria School

2. Rafaele Dagaga – Nasinu Secondary School

3. Raymond Kavukeikaba – Natabua High School

4. Lasarusa Luma – Natabua High School

5. Saimoni Vaisova – Queen Victoria School

6. Savenaca Qabale – Queen Victoria School

7. Ilaitia Rakuro – Queen Victoria School

8. Luke Tuvalu – Ratu Navula College

9. Rupeni Nuinui – Ratu Navula College

10. Waisake Vakacere – Queen Victoria School

11. Marika Koroi – Queen Victoria School

12. Sosiceni Waqa – Queen Victoria School

13. Savenaca Driu – Ba Provincial Freebird Institute

14. Isoa Koroinawai – Queen Victoria School

15. Samu Tuidraki – Ratu Navula College

16. Epeli Roseruvakula – Queen Victoria School

17. Osea Dasalusal – Lelean Memorial School

18. Waisale Rokomoce – Lelean Memorial School

19. Ezekiel Hughes – Marist Brothers High School

20. Sireli Nete – Ratu Kadavulevu School

21. Noe Ceinaturaga – Queen Victoria School

Backs:

22. Emosi Nuku – Marist Brothers High School

23. Viliame Cegidrau – Queen Victoria School

24. Sikeli Bari – Queen Victoria School

25. Meli Buinimasi – Queen Victoria School

26. Anare Tabakaucoro – Queen Victoria School

27. Duacake Vulamainabuaha – Cuvu College

28. Joji Lutumailagi – Ratu Kadavulevu School

29. Josaia Ralulu – Cuvu College

30. Maika Ratuvere – Queen Victoria School

31. Charles Salikikoro – Natabua High School

32. Ame Sagata – Ratu Kadavulevu School

33. Ilimotama Torau – Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School

34. Etonia Moceituba – Ratu Navula College

35. Asaeli Pacolo – Queen Victoria School

36. Maleli Naivasi – Queen Victoria School

37. Nathan Stevens – Queen Victoria School

38. Elima Talatu – Ratu Kadavulevu School

Fiji Schoolboys will meet the Australian Schoolboys for two crucial test matches later this month.